J&K Bank powers Mission YUVA with over 30000 youth loan sanctions

Srinagar: Reinforcing its unwavering commitment to the Government of Jammu & Kashmir’s flagship employment initiative, J&K Bank has crossed the landmark milestone of 30000 loan sanctions under Mission YUVA, taking the cumulative number of sanctioned cases to 30,063. The Bank has also disbursed loans in more than 26580 cases, reflecting sustained efforts to convert entrepreneurial aspirations into viable enterprises on the ground.

The milestone underscores the Bank’s proactive role in implementing Mission YUVA by extending timely financial support to aspiring entrepreneurs and enabling livelihood generation across the Union Territory.

Congratulating the staff on the achievement, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said, “Crossing the milestone of 30,000 sanctions under Mission YUVA is a proud moment for the Bank and a testament to the dedication, commitment and tireless efforts of our teams across the network. I congratulate every member of the J&K Bank family for their wholehearted contribution towards this flagship mission.”

Reiterating the Bank’s resolve to carry the mission forward with the same momentum, he added, “Mission YUVA is a unique transformative initiative aimed at empowering our youth through entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihoods. We remain fully committed to supporting the Government’s vision and are confident of achieving all the assigned targets well within the stipulated timelines while ensuring that every deserving entrepreneur receives timely financial assistance and handholding.”