In a major push to it’s career progression program, J&K Bank on Saturday organized it’s first fast-track exam in online mode directly under the aegis of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) – country’s premier recruitment agency for bankers in Mumbai that operates under the ownership of Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

With 1400 Banking Associates eligible for the test, the exam for the post of Assistant Manager in the Bank was held in a transparent manner at 24 centres in 19 cities across the country wherein 98% candidates participated.

Commenting upon successful conduct of exam, the Bank’s DGM (HR) Arshad Qadri said, “The fast-track exam under the aegis of IBPS Mumbai is part of the initiative to accelerate the Bank’s career progression program in a smooth and transparent manner, which will also help in identifying potential performers.”

“Aimed at striking balance between the talent and experience, such fast track exams will now be a common feature of our career progression policy”, he added.

The participants in the exam expressed their gratitude to the management for smooth and comfortable conduct of the exams, which they said, has provided them golden opportunity to achieve their career goals in timely and transparent manner.