SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 28: Deepening its footprint further to extend latest banking services to the people, J&K Bank today commissioned a new branch at Umerabad near HMT on the outskirts of Srinagar.

MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee formally inaugurated the state-of-the-art branch in presence of Zonal Head (Srinagar) Raja Zafar Khan, Cluster Heads Shabir Ahmad Bulla and Asmat Ara, and Branch Head amid a gathering of valuable customers, senior citizens, local residents and other officials of the Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said, “Our business expansion is solely guided by our strategic focus on providing convenient and affordable financial solutions to the people, especially in the upcoming business and residential centres across our areas of operation.” “And given the rapid commercial and residential growth in and around this area, bringing world-class banking services was the need of the hour. With this new branch, we are committed to serve the evolving financial needs of businesses and residents by ensuring seamless access to our banking solutions,” he added.

Reiterating the Bank’s customer-centric ethos, the MD & CEO added, “At J&K Bank, our customers are at the core of our operations. And we are determined to empower our customers with financial tools that drive individual prosperity along with the economic growth of the country.” He urged the branch staff to deliver best customer service, emphasizing that trust is built through continued care and commitment. “Make customer service the currency of your success. In the end, it’s the quality of our service that truly sets us apart, as our growth relies on the goodwill and support of our customers,” he added. Zonal Head Raja Zafar Khan encouraged local traders and residents to utilize the full suite of financial services available at the new branch. He said, “I urge everyone to explore the entire range of our banking services and support us by making us partners in your growth journey.”

The inauguration ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation from residents, who welcomed the Bank’s initiative to enhance access to the latest banking services in the area. They expressed gratitude and assured full cooperation for the growth of the branch. Aligned with the Bank’s mission to support the achievement of inclusive development, the Bank’s Umerabad branch will provide a full range of services to the people that includes savings accounts, business accounts, agricultural loans, personal loans, MSME financing along with latest digital banking facilities.