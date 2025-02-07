SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 07: Strengthening its footprint further in the rest of the country, J&K Bank today commissioned a new branch at Gomti Nagar, Lucknow.

MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee formally inaugurated the branch in presence of the Bank’s Divisional Head (Rest of India) Rajesh Gupta, Zonal Head (Delhi) Suresh Choudhary and Cluster Head (Lucknow) Rajesh Sharma, amid a gathering of Bank’s valuable customers, prominent citizens and businessmen from the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Chatterjee said, “With the launch of our Gomti Nagar branch, we reaffirm our commitment to serving the people of Uttar Pradesh with best-in-class banking services. Integrating digital convenience with personalized customer service, this state-of-the-art branch is designed to offer a seamless banking experience.” “And in line with our strategic vision, we look forward to deepening our relationships with businesses and individuals in this vibrant region”, he added.

Expressing confidence in the branch’s potential, GM & Divisional Head (ROI) Rajesh Gupta said, “Our expansion in Lucknow is part of the Bank’s focus on the growing business and commercial hubs in India. With a customer-centric approach and a strong digital ecosystem, we aim to cater to the evolving financial needs of the people in the region.”

Notably, the new Gomti Nagar branch will provide a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services, including digital banking solutions, retail and corporate banking products, ensuring convenience and accessibility for customers in the area.