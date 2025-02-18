Kathua, February 18: Strengthening its commitment to providing modern banking facilities in emerging industrial hubs across its core geography, J&K Bank today commissioned a new branch at Ghatti Industrial Estate, Kathua.

MLA Rajiv Jasrotia formally inaugurated the branch in the presence of Zonal Head (Kathua) Sanjeev Kumar, industrialists, elected public representatives, prominent citizens amid a gathering of esteemed customers, senior citizens and bank officials. Lauding the Bank for opening a new branch MLA Rajiv Jasrotia said, “The opening of this branch is in line with the Government’s industrial vision with manufacturing sector at its centre that ultimately enhances economic growth and progress of the country. I believe, the branch will significantly enhance industrial activity in the region and contribute to J&K’s economic growth.”

He also congratulated the local population for getting a state-of-the-art banking touch point in their area and emphasized that the branch will serve 14 panchayats, ensuring convenient financial services at their doorstep.

Reaffirming the Bank’s commitment to customer-centric banking, Zonal Head Sanjeev Kumar expressed gratitude to the customers for their trust placed in the Bank and assured comprehensive financial support to local businesses. “This region has immense potential to become a manufacturing hub, driving economic growth and employment generation. The purpose of the branch is to facilitate closer coordination with the industry stakeholders while providing seamless, convenient credit access and financial solutions,” he said.