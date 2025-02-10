SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 10: Reinforcing its social commitments, J&K Bank has launched a widespread campaign to support individuals with hearing and speech impairments in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Funded under Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), the campaign is being implemented by Voluntary Medicare Society (VMS) – a non-profit organization dedicated to healthcare and rehabilitation.

The Bank’s General Manager (S&IT/CSR) Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat formally inaugurated the campaign in the presence of Chairman & Patron (VMS) Dr. Mir Mohammad Maqbool, Deputy General Manager Manju Gupta, Zonal Head (Srinagar) Raja Zaffar Khan, Director VMS Dr Bashir Lone and senior functionaries from both organizations here at the VMS Complex in Bemina.

As part of the project, the General Manager also handed over the keys of the mobility van to the Chairman VMS, the procurement of which has also been supported by the Bank to enhance outreach and expand the campaign’s impact. Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat said, “At J&K Bank, we believe in nurturing an equitable and inclusive society by supporting those in need with means to improve their quality of life. By providing for the assistive devices and therapy to the individuals facing hearing and speech disabilities under the CSR initiative, we not only enhance their healthcare access through this campaign but are also empowering them socially and economically.”

Expressing gratitude for the Bank’s support, VMS Patron Dr. Maqbool said, “This initiative by J&K Bank is a significant step toward improving the lives of people with hearing and speech impairments. Through this collaborative campaign, we aim to make a meaningful difference in their lives by ensuring that they receive the much-needed medical care and requisite aids.”

Under the initiative, 15 speech & audiology medical camps will be organized across the region. The campaign is expected to directly benefit over 1500 individuals by providing free hearing aids, while thousands more will undergo medical assessments at these camps. Additionally, hundreds of beneficiaries will receive speech therapy treatments to improve their communication abilities.