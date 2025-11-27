J&K Bank Board approves Rs 1250 cr capital raise

SRINAGAR: J&K Bank has announced that the Board-of-Directors, in a meeting held on 26th November 2025, has approved raising capital aggregating up to Rs 1250 Crore to strengthen the Bank’s balance sheet and support its future growth plans.

In a regulatory filing, the Bank said that the capital raise comprises Rs 750 Crore of Equity Share Capital through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) in one or more tranches and Rs 500 Crore through issuance of Non-Convertible, Redeemable, Unsecured, BASEL III-compliant Tier 2 bonds in the nature of debentures on a private placement basis, subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

Commenting on the Board’s decision, MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee said, “The approval to raise fresh capital underscores the Board’s confidence in the Bank’s trajectory and strengthens our ability to pursue calibrated growth. The infusion will further enhance our capital adequacy, support business expansion across key sectors, enhance our ability to absorb risk thereby reinforcing our long-term commitment to improved asset quality, profitability, and shareholder value.”

He further added, “The leadership remains focused on building a strong, resilient and future-ready Bank by strengthening its ability to grow sustainably while meeting future business and regulatory requirements.”