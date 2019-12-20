JK bags four national awards under MGNREGA

Jammu, Dec 19: The Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, J&K HAS bagged four different awards at national level for irrigation works at Gram Panchayat levels and overall effective implementation of MGNREGA scheme at Block levels.

The impressive award ceremony held today at New Delhi in which participants from across the country represented their respective states and UTs was chaired by Union Minister for Rural Development, Narendra Singh Tomar.

The Award was received by Additional Secretary to Government, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, J&K, Rakesh K Badyal on behalf of RD&PR Department J&K.

The award was given under four different categories, viz. Best Performing Gram Panchayat for construction of structures augmenting irrigation, Best Performing Gram Panchayat for construction of structures augmenting water harvesting under MGNREGA, GIS Asset supervisor implementation of Geo-MGNREGA initiative and MGNREGA Spatial Enumerator implementation of Geo-MGNREGA initiative in recognition of the exemplary performances at National level in Geo-tagging of the assets under MGNREGA across J&K and outstanding performance in augmenting irrigation under MGNREGS in various Gram Panchayats.

Kulgam and Samba districts were facilitated for Jal Sangrah works providing under the category of “Best Performing Gram Panchayats for construction of structures augmenting irrigation under MGNREGS”, and “Best Performing Gram Panchayat for construction of structures augmenting water harvesting structures under MGNREGS” respectively.

Similarly, Block Kahtra of district Doda and Block Mandi of district Poonch were conferred the prestigious award for effective implementation of MGNREGA scheme in the said blocks for GIS Asset supervisor implementation of Geo-MGNREGA initiative and Block Mandi, District Poonch was facilitated in recognition of MGNREGA Spatial Enumerator implementation of Geo-MGNREGA initiative.

The Centrally-sponsored scheme, MGNREGA, supports more than 2.76 lakh rural households in J&K as of 19th Dec 2019 and caters up to 15.20 lakh registered workers in the State. Out of the total, there are at least 680049 women workers and 110925 Schedule Caste workers. While the scheme has generated as many as 98.00 lakh Person Days (PDs) in J&K as of 19th Dec 2019, it has simultaneously created as many as 4.16 lakh durable assets in the UT with more than 3.64 lakh assets being geo-tagged under Phase-I during the same period.

The Department espoused far-reaching reforms and initiatives to maximise transparency and accountability in the implementation of the demand-driven scheme such as inauguration of e-FMS for disbursal of payments directly to the beneficiaries account in real-time, Geo-tagging of assets for avoiding duplication of works, engagement of Ombudsmen to redress grievances related to MGNREGA works at district levels and Good Governance initiatives viz. CIB, 7 registers, New Job Card, Case Records.