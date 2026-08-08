J&K Bags Best Adventure Tourism Destination Award at TTF Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD: Jammu and Kashmir Tourism concluded its three-day participation at the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) Ahmedabad, emerging as a major attraction for travel trade representatives, tourism stakeholders and visitors.

J&K Tourism was honoured with the Best Adventure Tourism Destination Award at the event, reaffirming the Union Territory’s growing reputation as one of India’s most diverse and exciting destinations for adventure tourism.

During the fair, J&K showcased itself not only for its breathtaking landscapes, snow-capped mountains and pristine lakes, but also for its rich culture, traditions, cuisine, hospitality and unique way of life.

The J&K Tourism delegation invited travellers from Gujarat and across the country to explore the region beyond conventional sightseeing and experience its Himalayan landscape, culture and adventure offerings.

The destination offers a wide range of experiences, including trekking, rafting, skiing, mountaineering and paragliding, besides homestays, village tourism, heritage experiences and immersive cultural journeys.

The participation also highlighted the potential of homestays and community-based tourism in generating sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities while allowing visitors to experience the authentic warmth and culture of Jammu and Kashmir.

TTF Ahmedabad provided J&K Tourism an important platform to engage with the Gujarat travel market and strengthen partnerships with travel trade representatives, tour operators and tourism stakeholders.

The three-day event brought together tourism boards, travel companies, hospitality brands and other stakeholders from India and abroad, providing opportunities for destination promotion, networking and business engagement.