Srinagar: Stage is all set for the first-ever two-day Auto-Cross event in Kashmir.

JK AutoX 2023, which will begin on Friday is being organised by FMSCI in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir JK Motorsport Federation (JKMF)

So far 30 motorists have registered for the event. Many others are also expected to do walk-in registration tomorrow.

“We have witnessed a good response ahead of the event. While 30 motorists have registered for the event, we expect some more participants tomorrow and the day after,” said Amritpal Singh Bali, executive member of JKMF.

Many prominent motorsports professionals including professional motorsport driver and National Rally Champion, Sanjay Razdan, and the country’s top raider in motorsports Taufeeq Mughal will be the showstoppers of the event.

Organizers said the event has been planned while keeping the fragile ecology of Kashmir and the safety of participants in mind.

“The best part of this event is that meadows won’t be touched. There will be two ambulances accompanying the rally and fire extinguishers will be fitted in every vehicle. The track has been inspected by the FMSCI to ensure the safety of participants,” Bali added.

The event as per the organizers will showcase autocross close circuit racing, featuring head-to-head competitions on a specially designed circuit that demands precision, agility, and split-second decision-making.

“JK AutoX 2023 is not just a celebration of speed; it’s a platform for showcasing cutting-edge technology and innovation in the world of motorsports. Spectators can look forward to an array of interactive displays, workshops, and exhibits, providing an up-close look at the future of automotive engineering and design,” he said.

The event will take place at a two-km, close circuit, track at Nowgam on the outskirts of the city here. From emergency healthcare facilities to regular inspection of the track, enhanced arrangements have been made for a hassle-free event in Kashmir.

The participants hoped the event would pave the way for the introduction of professional motorsport in the valley.

“Such events usually happen in south India. We often have to move to the south to participate in an event. It is a matter of pride for us to have an event in Kashmir. It will give exposure to the participants. Hopefully, we will have a motorsports professionals pool from Kashmir in the coming years,” said Mehboob Ul Hussain, a renowned motorsports professional from Kashmir.

He said such events also help in curbing rash driving of bikes and cars in Kashmir.

“A participant will learn about the techniques of how to go around turns and corners,” Hussain said.