J&K Assembly Passes Four Key Bills Covering Rent, Panchayats, Labour, and Cooperatives

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed four significant bills aimed at strengthening governance, protecting tenant and landlord rights, improving labour conditions, and reforming cooperative structures.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, moved and secured passage of the Jammu and Kashmir Rent Regulation Bill, 2025 (LA Bill No. 4), establishing a Rent Authority to regulate tenancy and ensure timely dispute resolution.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Javid Ahmad Dar successfully piloted two bills — the Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to enhance grassroots democracy and streamline cooperative operations.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary also saw passage of the Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Service Conditions) Bill, 2025, consolidating labour laws to protect worker rights.

All four bills were passed with voice vote after brief discussions on amendments in the House.