J&K Assembly braces for stormy session

Srinagar: The nine-day autumn session of the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly is expected to be stormy, with opposition parties gearing up to corner the ruling National Conference (NC)-led government over a range of issues.

The session, comprising six sittings, will begin tomorrow with obituary references for six former legislators who passed away after the last budget session held in Jammu.

The proceedings are expected to be stormy, with the opposition expected to target the government over governance failures, unfulfilled promises made in the NC’s election manifesto, demands for statehood, and reservation-related concerns.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will demand accountability from the NC-led government for what he described as a “betrayal of electoral promises.” “The government has failed to deliver on its commitments made during the elections—whether it is the promise of 200 free units of electricity, 12 LPG cylinders per household, or other assurances given to the people,” Sharma said.

He further said that the BJP will question the government on its inability to create employment opportunities for the youth. “In the election, the government promised to create one lakh jobs for the youth, but they have done nothing. We will ask them what they have done for the youth in the past year,” he added.

Meanwhile, smaller Kashmir-based opposition parties such as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Conference (PC), and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) are expected to agitate over issues like statehood restoration, reservation rationalisation, and other challenges confronting the region.

As previously reported, the Assembly Secretariat has disallowed a resolution submitted by Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone seeking the restoration of statehood, citing that the matter is sub judice.

The focal point of the session will be three government bills slated for introduction. The cabinet has already approved amendments to the Jammu & Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, and the Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017, along with the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Shops and Business Establishments Bill, 2025.

The Legislative Assembly Secretariat has received 450 questions, 13 private members’ bills, and 55 private members’ resolutions for the session. Additionally, 33 private members’ bills submitted during the last Assembly session remain pending and will be given priority on October 28-the day designated for private members’ business. However, many of these bills are unlikely to be introduced in the House.

Meanwhile, the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly met today in the Speaker’s office to discuss the allocation of time for legislative business during the session. (KNO)