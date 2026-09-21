J&K Assembly Begins Autumn Session With Obituary References

Srinagar, Sep 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Monday began its autumn session with the Speaker making obituary references to the sad demise of three former ministers—Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Dharam Paul and Ghulam Hassan Khan.

The Speaker paid tributes to the former ministers at the beginning of the proceedings of the House, following which the House observed a two-minute silence in their memory.

This will be followed by Question Hour, during which questions entered in the separate list will be taken up and answers given.

The Speaker will also announce the Panel of Chairmen during the proceedings.

Thereafter, Justice Hasnain Masoodi, Chairman of the House Committee, will lay on the Table of the House the committee’s report on alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The House will also take up for introduction a Bill by Javid Ahmad Dar, Minister in charge of Cooperatives.

The proposed legislation seeks to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Societies Act, 1989, repeal the Jammu and Kashmir Self Reliant Cooperative Act, 1999, and provide transitional arrangements for self-reliant cooperatives under the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Societies Act, 1989.

The Assembly Secretariat had informed members that the Lieutenant Governor had summoned the Legislative Assembly to meet at Srinagar on Monday, September 21, 2026, at 10:00 AM.

First Aid Medical Units have been established within the premises of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat and at the MLAs’ Hostel in Srinagar for the convenience of members.

Tea and lunch facilities will also be provided by JKTDC within the Assembly Secretariat premises at prescribed rates. (JKNS)