J&K Assembly adopts resolution urging Centre to exempt teachers from TET

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Thursday adopted a resolution seeking amendments to the Right to Education Act to exempt teachers appointed before October 31, 2019, from appearing in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

Education Minister, Sakina Itoo moved the resolution that urges the Union Government to make necessary statutory amendment to Section 23 of the Right of Children to Free and RTE Act, 2009, to exempt all teachers appointed before October 31, 2019 from appearing in the TET.

The resolution moved by the Minister reads, “This House unanimously urges the Union Government to make necessary statutory amendment to Section 23 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, to exempt all teachers appointed before October 31, 2019 from appearing in the TET.”

“The House further urges the Union Government to take all necessary legal steps and issue the requisite Notification through the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for exemption of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET),” it reads reads.