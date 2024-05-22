Suggestions

J&K approves revised DA for employees

May 22, 2024

Srinagar, May 21: The government of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday approved the payment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to the employees on revised rates with effect from January 1, 2024.

“In continuation to the Government Order dated 12.12.2023, it is hereby ordered that Government employees working in regular pay levels under 7th Pay Commission recommendations shall be paid Dearness Allowance from existing forty-six percent of Basic Pay to revised fifty percent of Basic Pay,” reads an order.

