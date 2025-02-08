JAMMU, FEBRUARY 07: Pursuant to the clearance by the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change (MoEFCC), the Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved the diversion of more than 10 hectares of forest land for various Water Supply Schemes (WSS) in Doda and Udhampur districts.

The projects mostly pertained to water supply infrastructure projects related to the Jal Jeevan Mission for the augmentation of water supply schemes in the districts.

Additionally, clearance has been given for the diversion of 1.23 hectares of forest land of Social Forestry Division Baramulla for Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri road.

After a high-level meeting of Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav and JK Forest Minister Javed Rana held last week, MoEFCC moved promptly and expedited Phase-III clearance of the projects on 1st February, and accordingly, JK Forest Department has approved the diversion of requisitioned forest land subject to compensatory afforestation.

It is pertinent to mention that Javed Ahmed Rana, had recently met the Union Forest Minister in New Delhi and urged him to expedite the clearance of pending cases under the Forest Conservation Act related to Jal Jeevan Mission, awaiting Phase-III clearance at the regional office, so that water infrastructure projects in forested areas can be implemented without further delay. The Union Minister had acknowledged the concerns raised and assured full cooperation from the central government.

To expedite the completion of the Jal Jeevan Mission which aims to provide tap water connection to every household, six projects have been cleared including Water Supply Schemes Chigla Balota, Chakal, Tikri, Kund, Chatrari besides the improvement and augmentation of WSS Lalli.

The other schemes for which approval has been granted for the use of forest land included WSS Mand, Kaghote, Jadsarkote, Krimchi Deli Chak, Malhar, Katti, and Demnote-Radnote in Udhampur Forest Division.

In Doda Forest Division, seven projects that gained clearance included WSSs Hanch Malna, Seel, Tantna, Aul Ugad, Mohalla, Jathali, and Jojote, and three projects in Bhaderwah Forest Division including WSS Thalela, Southa, and Puneja. The projects that have been cleared in Ramnagar Forest Division included WSS Balandh and Jandrari.

The Forest (Conservation) Act (FCA) 1980, a crucial law to conserve forests and biodiversity in India, requires obtaining prior clearance from the central government for any project or activity that involves clearing forest land. The Act helps strike a balance between development and environmental protection by ensuring the sustainable use of forest resources.

To prevent ecological imbalance and ensure sustainable growth, the government has initiated Compensatory Afforestation (CA) efforts against the forest diversion proposals and more than 21 hectares of degraded forest land will be covered under CA.

Forest Minister, Javed Rana, while commenting on the development said that the government is committed to providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections and the forest clearance is a step in that direction.

Emphasizing the importance of these projects in addressing the water needs of the twin districts and other areas, he said: “The forest clearance for these projects demonstrates our commitment towards fulfilling our objective of complete implementation of JJM in Jammu and Kashmir. We are dedicated to fostering growth in a way that benefits every section of society.”

He directed the authorities to undertake aggressive compensatory afforestation to arrest any ecological imbalance, ensuring sustainable growth and infrastructure development.

The Minister highlighted that these projects had been carefully reviewed to ensure compliance with environmental norms, reflecting the government’s balanced approach to development and conservation. He also commended the Forest Department and other concerned authorities for their proactive efforts in expediting the clearance process without compromising on environmental conservation.

Javed Rana further stressed the need for timely implementation of these projects and assured that the Jal Shakti Department will monitor their progress closely to avoid delays.