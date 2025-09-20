J&K Among Most Developed in Healthcare Infrastructure: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed significant transformation in healthcare infrastructure during the past few years, with both public and private sectors playing a vital role.

Speaking at the inauguration of Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital in Srinagar, LG Sinha said J&K is among the leading regions in the country in terms of healthcare development.

“Before 2019, the region had only four medical colleges. Today, there are 11 medical colleges, two AIIMS, and an extensive Indian System of Medicine network,” he said,

LG Sinha added that, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s universal health coverage has guaranteed health insurance of ₹5 lakh for every citizen of J&K.”

Sinha said medical infrastructure has expanded rapidly with new super-specialty hospitals, private facilities, and additional colleges across both Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

He expressed hope that the new hospital will provide quality eye care on par with metropolitan cities and urged the institution to organize regular outreach camps in rural and border areas.