JK Admin Ready for Elections, Training Sessions in Full Swing: CEO PK Pole

SRINAGAR: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Jammu and Kashmir Pandurang K Pole Saturday stated that election preparations in the Union Territory are in full swing.

Pole said that election preparations are in full swing in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and currently the administration is imparting election related training to all stakeholders including Police, CRPF, media persons, political parties and others ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

He reiterated that JK administration is fully prepared for the elections.

He added that media being a forth pillar of democracy, has huge duty and responsibility on its shoulders and held “ECI has already chalked out rules and regulations for media”.

“Today we held a training session for over 30 media personnel from print, electronic and social media who were given training in a physical mode. Our sessions are underway and next meeting is likely to take place in Jammu,” he said.

Talking over election readiness, the CEO Pole said that from last six months meetings, training sessions and other required things are being conducted. “We have trained personnel at national level, state level and district level, besides Police, CRPF and personnel from political parties are being imparted training and being made aware about rules and guidelines. Once ECI announces schedule, the activities will be further geared up,” CEO Pole continued.

It is worthwhile to mention that Parliamentary elections will likely to take place in May and April 2024.(KNS)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)