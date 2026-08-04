J&K achieves fully literate status under ULLAS scheme: LG Sinha

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir has achieved the status of a fully literate Union Territory under the ULLAS (Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society) scheme of the Government of India.

In a post on X, Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a 99.09 per cent success rate, making it the largest population region in the country to achieve the distinction of becoming fully literate under the Centre’s flagship literacy programme.

“UT of Jammu Kashmir proudly joins the league of Fully Literate States/UTs under the ULLAS scheme of Government of India. With 99.09% success, it stands tall as the largest population region to achieve this milestone,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Congratulating teachers, administrators and all stakeholders, Sinha credited their collective efforts for the achievement and said the milestone reflects the commitment of those involved in advancing literacy across the Union Territory.

The Lieutenant Governor said education remains the truest force of empowerment and stressed that all stakeholders must continue working together to strengthen the mission of literacy and lifelong learning.

He also called for sustained efforts to build on the achievement, saying it is the collective responsibility of society to ensure continued progress in the field of education.