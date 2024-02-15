J&K a confluence of art, literature, wisdom, and culture: LG

JAMMU, FEBRUARY 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said Jammu and Kashmir is the confluence of art, literature, wisdom, and culture.

“This land is blessed with extremely talented people who have united the society and made tremendous contributions to national integration through their art,” he said

Lt Governor was speaking after inaugurating the two-day Cultural Festival ‘New J&K-New Hope’ at Abhinav Theatre Jammu, today.

The Lt Governor lauded the joint endeavor of All J&K Folk Artists’ Association, J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi, and North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala to showcase the rich musical heritage and folk art legacy of Jammu Kashmir Union Territory.

We are proud of our artists like Padam awardee folk artist Romalo Ram who are promoting the folk art and cultural heritage of Jammu Kashmir, he said.

The Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of the UT Administration to provide the platform and necessary handholding to the young and budding artists of the Union Territory.

He also congratulated the artists for their enthralling performances on the occasion.

A total of 450 artists from different parts of Jammu Kashmir are participating in the Cultural Festival.

Suresh Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary, Culture Department; Bharat Singh Manhas, Secretary JKAACL; Gulzar Bhat, Chairman of All J&K Folk Artists’ Association, senior officials, renowned artists and youth in large numbers were present.