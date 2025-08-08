JJB conducts inspection at Juvenile Observation Home

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 08: In a proactive initiative to ensure compliance with juvenile protection standards, Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) Shopian, led by Principal Magistrate, Bazila Bashir today conducted an inspection of the Juvenile Observation Home (JOH) in Harwan, Srinagar.

The inspection team included Musharaf (Member, JJB Shopian), Rafie Ahmad Ganie (Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel, Shopian) and Sumaira Imtiyaz (Legal cum Probation Officer).

The visit was organized under the mandates of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, focusing on safeguarding the rights and well-being of juveniles in conflict with the law.

Superintendent of the Observation Home facilitated a detailed tour of all residential, educational, recreational, and medical facilities. The team assessed living conditions, hygiene standards, infrastructure, and safety protocols.

Principal Magistrate and team members held candid conversations with residents to understand their treatment, rehabilitation progress, and access to legal, educational, and healthcare services. The visiting team cross-verified the legal and administrative records of all the juveniles aimed to ensure adherence to statutory procedures, including timely production before the JJB and legal aid provisions.