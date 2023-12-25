Jio has unveiled the “Happy New Year Offer 2024” for its prepaid customers in India, refreshing one of the telecom operator’s older annual prepaid plans. This offer provides an additional 24 days of validity, complementary to the regular 365 days of validity, and is currently exclusive to the Rs. 2,999 plan. While the benefits remain the same, the extended validity period has reduced the per-day cost for customers.

The Reliance-owned network service provider explained in a Terms and Conditions page on its website that the long-term prepaid recharge plan of Rs. 2,999 will come with a 24-day validity voucher which will allow the plan to continue for an additional 24 days after its usual 365-day validity runs out, resulting in a total of 389 days of validity. The plan can be purchased through Jio’s prepaid plan page on its website or via the MyJio application.

The benefits extended during those 24 additional days will remain the same as the ones available during the rest of the plan’s validity. Only the daily cost incurred by the customer will effectively come down from Rs. 8.21 per day to Rs. 7.70 per day. With this plan, users will have access to 2.5GB of 4G data per day for every day of the previously mentioned 389 days.

Customers who choose to buy this Rs. 2,999 prepaid plan will enjoy unlimited voice calls and 100 free SMS per day. This plan also allows unlimited 5G data, although 5G accessibility varies by region. Users within the 5G network coverage area will be able to access this.

This prepaid plan includes access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud as well. Notably, the JioCinema subscription included with this package is not the JioCinema Premium subscription. Users will have to buy it independently for Rs. 1,499 via the JioCinema portal. The JioTV Premium subscription offers access to up to 14 different OTT apps under a single plan.