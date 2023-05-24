The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings face-off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai clocked the highest-ever concurrent viewership on JioCinema on Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports said the final over of the second innings of the match witnessed a concurrent viewership of a staggering 2.5 crore on JioCinema which is now a world record for the most number of concurrent viewers.

The numbers have shattered the previous best – 2.4 crore concurrent viewers, registered during the CSK versus RCB match on April 17, 2023.

The CSK defeated defending champions GT by 15 runs in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday night at Chepauk. The victory took MS Dhoni & Co into the finals of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on May 28.