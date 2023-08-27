Reliance Jio just recently launched its new Jio Bharat 4G phone in India with a starting price of just Rs 999. It is now all set to go on sale in the country. For the sale, Amazon India’s website has posted a teaser for the sale, revealing that interested consumers can buy the new Jio phone from August 28. The sale will take place at 12:00PM and will be available in a classic black colour model. Here are the details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jio Bharat phone: Features, specs

The Jio Bharat phone co-created with Karbonn — Jio Bharat K1 Karbonn — features a mix of red and black. The front includes the “Bharat” branding, while the back has the “Karbonn” logo. The phone includes the old-school T9 keyboard and flashlight at the top. There’s also a camera on the back. Users can also watch movies or sports matches on JioCinema.

The feature phone comes with a 1.77-inch display, which is large enough for a feature phone. The company has given support for external microSD card support of up to 128GB. The addition of large storage space would allow people to store your music, videos, photos, and other content. The rear camera module has a rectangular design, which houses a 0.3-megapixel (VGA) sensor with LED flash. There is a flashlight as well. The company has also included a 1,000mAh battery under the hood. The new Jio Bharat phone also lets people make payments and watch movies via Jio apps. The rest of the features are unknown as of now.

What to keep in mind?

To continue using the Jio Bharat phone, users are required to have an active recharge plan of Rs 123. This plan spans 28 days and provides unlimited calling, 14GB of 4G data, and full access to all Jio apps. Alternatively, users have the option to opt for an annual plan, available at a cost of Rs 1,234. Additionally, the Jio Bharat phone is currently being sold via online channels like Amazon and one can also get it via offline channels like Reliance Digital. But, Reliance Jio is expected to announce the details soon as this Jio phone will likely be sold through various retail outlets too in the coming time.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Kashmir Monitor staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)