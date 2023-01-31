‘Pathaan’ has already broken several box-office records and now Shahrukh Khan has expressed willingness to do a sequel of the spy thriller.

“Working in Pathaan was such a big experience and I am quite serious today. The love and success of the film have brought happiness to my family, friends, and all those close to me after a long time. So if you ask me, then I am quite happy about the opportunity given to me. And Inshallah, whenever Siddharth wants to do Pathaan 2, I am in,” he was quoted as having said.

Director Siddharth Anand too has dropped a hint.

“Just like every filmmaker, I also had a wish list to once work with Shah Rukh Khan. I think you have to earn a Shah Rukh Khan film, I think it was my journey which I completed and that is when I got a gift to direct Shah Rukh Khan. Pathaan aayi hai, hit hui hai. Uske baad kya banayege (Pathaan has been released, and it has been a hit. What will we make after that?” While fans chanted Pathaan 2, Siddharth with a wide smile on his face, said, “Inshallah (God willing),” the film-maker said.

After the worldwide success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh came out of his ‘Mannat’ residence on Sunday evening and waved for his fans in order to thank them for ‘so much love’.

After waving to his fans, SRK tweeted this to further thank his fans: “Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par….Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved.”

Audience expectations for the movie have grown tenfold as the controversies surrounding it have begun to wane. This is demonstrated by the increasing number of reservations made in advance that Pathaan has been getting.

It has been released at 2,500 screens outside India in 100 countries whereas the number of screens back home is 5,500. Pathaan’s overseas success has a lot to do with its brilliant run in the United States, where the Yash Raj Films’ production has been released in 694 theatres.