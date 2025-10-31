Jhelum, Jhelum…

Finally, the Jammu and Kashmir government has formulated Standard Operating Procedures for controlled breach of the Jhelum embankment at Kandizal during flooding. Under the SOPs, the Superintending Engineer, Hydraulic Circle, Irrigation and Flood Control Department will deploy excavators for the controlled breach, allowing excess floodwaters to be diverted into designated low-lying plains to prevent inundation of densely populated areas downstream, including Srinagar. The government has clarified that there is no plan to construct an alternate flood channel from Kandizal as a flood mitigation measure. The Kandizal breach has always been a contentious issue in Kashmir. There have been several voices against such measures in the past. Now, the government has removed the ambiguity to put all speculations to rest. However, the moot question about the recurring flooding remains. A series of flood-protection measures has been taken along the Jhelum and its tributaries. The government is spending Rs 160 crore under the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP-II) to prevent Kashmir from drowning again. The government told the Legislative Assembly that Lasjan, Ganderbal, Soitang, Wanihama, Padshahi Bagh, Kursoo Rajbagh, Shivpora, Sonwar, Batwara, Rajbagh, and other belts are vulnerable to flooding. Several protective works have been executed through the Irrigation and Flood Control Department in coordination with district administrations. These include construction of RCC toe-walls, crate-protection bunds, embankment strengthening, and flood-protection bunds. On the other side, an Amicus Curiae appointed by the Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh High Court has suggested an independent third-party inspection and evaluation of all the temporary and permanent works for floods executed by the government to date. He has called for controlling silt erosion in the Jhelum catchment contributory area by afforestation, rotational grazing of grasslands, avoiding land use changes, control of encroachments, and other catchment area treatment works. Last month, a not-for-profit environmental group knocked on the court’s door and drew attention to floods. September floods have brought back the horror of the 2014 deluge. The flood wreaked havoc on Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu region was the worst hit. Floods claimed 150 lives, and 178 others were injured in the Jammu division alone. Around 33 people are still missing, with Kishtwar recording the highest casualties. Tragically, one life was also lost in the valley. Every monsoon, Kashmir remains on the edge. Every time there is surplus rain, people rush to the water gauges to check the flood alert level. This uncertainty needs to end. On paper, the government’s flood protection measures look good. But people want concrete action on the ground. Technology should be utilised to make Kashmir safe from floods. Flood and disasters have created psychological problems in Kashmir. The 2014 flood victims still suffer from PTSD. Every time there is rain, they get panicky. The government needs to wake up and come to the rescue of the people.