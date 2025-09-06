Jhelum calms as level falls below danger mark

Srinagar: The flood threat in Kashmir is almost over as the roaring river Jhelum has witnessed a fall at all the stations after two days, bringing respite to the people from the risk of a deluge.

According to the details , the water level in Jhelum was above the danger mark at Pampore and Ram Munshi Bagh stations till yesterday, but the situation has calmed as both the stations have now witnessed a fall in the water level.

Pampore station saw a drop in water level below the danger mark after a gap of 53 hours, while Ram Munshi Bagh witnessed the fall after 30 hours. Notably, Sangam station had witnessed a drop in the water level to below the danger level after 28 hours yesterday, which was flowing at 16.41 ft this evening.

The latest readings at River Jhelum show: Pampore: 4.97m (danger mark: 5 m); and Ram Munshi Bagh: 18.93 ft (danger mark: 21 ft).

Other readings include Asham: 13.58 ft (danger mark: 16.5 ft) and Wullar: 1577.22 m (full level: 1578 m).

Regarding tributaries, the data show: Vishow Nallah at Khudwani: 4.92 m (danger mark: 8.5 m); Rambiyara Nallah at Wachi: 1.34 m (danger mark: 5.7 m); Lidder Nallah at Batkoot: 0.25 m (danger mark: 1.65 m); and Sindh Nallah at Doderhama: 1.76 m (danger mark: 3.9 m).

Notably, the rise in the water levels in the river Jhelum and other tributaries led to a flood-like situation across Kashmir, while several areas in Srinagar outskirts got submerged yesterday, causing extensive losses to properties.

The government had informed that nearly 9500 people were evacuated after the floods in different parts of Kashmir, especially in Tiagan, Shaalina and Zainapora areas.