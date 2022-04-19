Jammu, April 19: Aneesha Sharma has become the first person from Jammu and Kashmir to make it to the Indian Shooting Squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharma called on Director General of Police Dilbag Singh at PHQ here this afternoon.

DGP, who is also the Chairman of the J&K Rifle Association, congratulated Aneesh Sharma for her achievements> He hoped that she would continue to bring laurels to the UT and the nation. He assured all possible help and assistance to the budding shooter.

DGP also sanctioned a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for her. She was also given a commendation certificate by the top cop.

Aneesha Sharma is the first shooter from J&K to have been selected for the Indian shooting squad. She has got an average score of 622.8 at the National Level.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first coaching camp of the Indian Shooting Squad will commence from 1st May to 18th May 2022 in New Delhi. She has also been shortlisted for Khelo India Youth Games.

Kuldeep Singh Jamwal President J&K Rifle Association. S Sodhi Treasurer J&K Rifle Association, Inspector Sharat Chander Singh Vice President (Administration) J&K Rifle Association were present on the occasion.