New Delhi: Khyber Himalayan Resort and Spa, Gulmarg, has been voted ‘favourite boutique hotel’ by the readers of Condé Nast Traveller.

For Khyber, the announcement of winning the award was an honour. It left many brands behind.



In addition, Khyber was also rated among the top 5 hotels in India. “The Khyber team is thrilled with this achievement of winning the best boutique hotel consistently for nine years, all thanks to our loyal guests and discerning readers of Conde Nast Traveller. The year 2021 saw the resurgence of travel to Gulmarg and The Khyber. Despite the tribulations and challenges faced due to the pandemic, our team strove to exceed the expectations of our guests, making every visit a memorable experience for them. Of course, the legendary beauty of Gulmarg and its year round appeal as a destination — whether it is to ski in the winter or to play golf or trek in the summer — also augments its charm. And now that we have direct connectivity to UAE, we hope more travellers from overseas come to Kashmir and experience Kashmiri hospitality, culture, landscape and the famous cuisine of this land,” said Umar Tramboo, MD, Pinnacle Resorts Pvt. Ltd, promoter of The Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa, Gulmarg.

The annual Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Travel Awards has set the benchmark in the hospitality and travel industry since its inception in 1989.

According to Condé Nast Traveller, this year, they have had a record-breaking response to the RTA online survey. More people than ever have voted for their favourite hotels, destinations, airlines showing just how strong the urge to travel is.

Readers’ Travel Award 2021 winners have been featured in Condé Nast Traveller India’s November-December-January 2021 – 2022 issue.

Located at an altitude of 8,825 feet, Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa is spread over seven acres in a pristine pine valley. This international class, 85-key resort, clad in timber and stone, offers breathtaking views of snow-capped Affarwat peaks.

Also situated here is The Khyber Spa by L’OCCITANE with stunning vistas from all its treatment rooms, offering luxurious and holistic spa treatments inspired by the rituals of Provence, France.

The wellness centre includes a Gym, separate steam and sauna rooms for men and women and a heated indoor swimming pool. Since its launch in December 2012, the resort has won several accolades and appreciation for its impeccable service, warm hospitality, and facilities at par with international standards.

The awe-inspiring location of Khyber Himalayan Resort & Spa combined with the unfolding drama of Gulmarg’s changing seasons has been tempting guests to return again and again. The resort is an easy walk from the Gulmarg Gondola, the highest ski lift in the world.