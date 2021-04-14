JeM militant, three OGWs arrested in Kulgam

Kulgam: Security forces on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a militant from Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit and three over-ground workers (OGWs) in south-Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

An official said that the arrests were made during a joint naka laid by police alongside Army’s 9 Rashtriya Rifles at Bogund of Kulgam.

“The militant and the three OGWs were intercepted while travelling in a vehicle”, the official said.

Identifying the arrested alleged militant as Zaheen Javaid Dar son of Javid Ahmad Dar of Ushkura in Baramulla district belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, the official in the meantime identified the accomplices as Zahid Nazir, Umer Yousaf and Muzaffar Ahmad, all residents of Shopian district.

“The affiliation of the three OGWs is being ascertained”, the official said.