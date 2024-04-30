‘Jehangir Chowk Junction’: CEO SSCL reviews progress 

SRINAGAR: Dr. Owais Ahmed (IAS), the CEO Srinagar Smart City Ltd, conducted a comprehensive on-site inspection today to assess the progress of the development of Jehangir Chowk Junction. Accompanied by SSP Traffic, Chief Engineer SSCL,Senior Officials from SMC/SSCL and line departments, Dr. Owais meticulously evaluated the ongoing progress and construction activities at the site.

During the inspection, Dr. Owais reviewed the plans and progress achieved so far, underscoring the significance of adhering to project timelines and upholding high-quality standards to effectively propel this transformation forward.

The CEO instructed the Chief Engineer of SSCL to implement double shift work to expedite the project’s completion for facilitating smooth traffic flow and pedestrian movement, as the Junction is vital in nature.