Jeffrey Archer dies on eve of final novel’s release

London: Best-selling British novelist and former politician Jeffrey Archer has died at the age of 86, his publisher HarperCollins announced. Archer died “suddenly and peacefully” at his home on Monday, October 5, between writing sessions.

Archer, one of Britain’s most widely read authors, sold more than 300 million books worldwide during a writing career spanning five decades. He was best known for international bestsellers including Kane and Abel, Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less and the Clifton Chronicles.

His death came just one day before the scheduled release of his final novel, Adam & Eve, which was due to be published on October 6. The novel was described as the concluding work of his long fiction-writing career.

Archer also had a prominent political career. He served as a Conservative MP and later became deputy chairman of the Conservative Party. He was made a life peer in the House of Lords in 1992. His political career was later overshadowed by his conviction for perjury and perverting the course of justice, for which he was imprisoned in 2001. He retired from the House of Lords in 2024.

His publisher described him as a “master storyteller”, while paying tribute to his extraordinary dedication to writing. Archer had remained professionally active until his final days and had attended an event with readers in London just one day before his death.

He is survived by his wife, Dame Mary Archer, and their two sons.