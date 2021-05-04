JEE (Main)-May 2021 exam postponed due to COVID19: NTA

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main May session that was scheduled to be held on May 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28.

The decision has been taken in view of rising coronavirus cases in the country

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ took to Twitter and made the announcement.

He said, “Looking at the present situation of COVID-19 and keeping students safety in mind, JEE (Main) – May 2021 session has been postponed.

Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of NTA for further updates.”