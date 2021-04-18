JEE Mains entrance exam postponed

The JEE Main April session which was scheduled to be held on April 27, 28, 29, and 30 has been postponed due to the rising cases of COVID-19 across the country.

The Education Minister while announcing the postponement said, “I would like to reiterate that the safety of our students and their academic career are Education Ministry’s and my prime concerns right now.”

New dates will be announced soon. Students to get a 15-day window between announcement of dates and exam, the Education Ministry had said.

“Looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the JEE Main 2021 April session. The revised date for the JEE Main April session will be announced later on at least 15 days before the exam,” the official notice read.

“In the meantime, candidates are advised to use this time to prepare themselves better for the examination. They can also take practice (full length/ chapter wise) test on NTA Abhyas App from the comfort of their homes,” the NTA said in official notice.

Students and academicians had been demanding for postponement of the JEE Main exam after the government had deferred the class 12 board exams and canceled the class 10 boards due to the COVID-19 situation.