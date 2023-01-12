The National Testing Agency (NTA) is to close the JEE Main 2023 registration portal for January session today, January 12, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The applicants who have not yet registered for the IIT JEE Main 2023 can do so on the official JEE website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The application period for JEE Main 2023 began on December 15, 2022.

This year, the JEE Main 2023 will be held in two rounds: January and April and the first session of JEE Main will be held from January 24 – January 31, 2023. The exam cities will be chosen in the second week of January 2023.

The NTA has now relaxed the eligibility criteria for JEE candidates, where the top 20 percentile students of each education board will now be eligible to seek admission in IITs and NITs and appear for JEE Advanced even if they haven’t scored 75 percent marks in class 12, according to Ministry of Education sources.

To register for the JEE Main 2023 session 1:

ADVERTISEMENT

Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Enter your email address and mobile phone number to register.

Once you complete filling out the online application, a “application number” will be generated.

Fill out the JEE Main 2023 application form using the system-generated registration or application number.

Upload scanned documents with along your photo and signature.

Pay the JEE Main 2023 application fee online and submit your application.

The second session of JEE Main 2023 will be held between April 6 and April 12. After qualifying for the JEE Main, students will have to appear for the JEE Advanced, the registrations for which will commence on April 30, 2023, and will end on May 4, 2023, on the official wedbiste- jeeadv.ac.in.

According to an official notification, the fee payment process will stop on May 5, 2023, and the admit cards will be out online on May 29.

JEE Advanced 2023 is scheduled top take place on June 4 in two papers — Paper 1 and Paper 2 on the same day for three hours each.