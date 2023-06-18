The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Guwahati announced the JEE Advanced 2023 Result today, June 18. Candidates who appeared in the Advanced exam can check and download their result from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

A total of 1,83,072 candidates appeared for JEE Advanced 2023 (Paper 1 and Paper 2). Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy from the Hyderabad zone topped the JEE Advanced 2023 with a score of 341 marks out of 360. Among the female candidates, Ms. Nayakanti Naga Bhavya has emerged as the topper with an overall score of 298 out of 360 marks.

This year, the highest number of candidates qualified in the JEE Advanced 2023 is from IIT Hyderabad zone.

Along with the JEE Advanced Result, the IIT Guwahati published the final answer key of the examination today. Candidates shortlisted in the JEE Advanced Result 2023 can register for Joint Seat Allocation, JoSAA 2023 which is set to begin on June 19, 2023 (5:00 PM). The result was announced via a press conference at 9:30 AM, while the result link was activated at 10:00 AM.

JEE Advanced was held on June 04 in two shifts. The Paper-1 was conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and the Paper-2 was held from 2:30 Pm to 5:30 PM. This year, around 1.95 lakh candidates were declared qualified for IIT JEE Advanced 2023.

How to download JEE Advanced Result 2023?

Step 1. Go to the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on JEE Advanced 2023 result link

Step 3. Key in your login details and click on submitStep 4. Your JEE Advanced result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference

Last year, a total of 1,60,038 candidates were registered for the JEE Advanced 2022, out of which 1,55,538 candidates appeared in the examination. The result was announced on September 11 where 40,712 candidates were declared qualified.