JDI Kashmir launches Covid Awareness campaign

Officers, officials organise rally to emphasize observance of CAB

Srinagar: The Joint Director Information (JDI) Kashmir, Imam ul Haq Wednesday launched Covid Awareness campaign to sensitise people about the observance of Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

Incharge, Deputy Director, PR, Mohammad Aslam Khan; Culture Officer, Tawheed Ahmad; Youth Information Officer, Sachin Bali and other officials were present on the occasion.

 
JDI, Kashmir said that following existing SOPs is the judicious step to remain safe from the covid pandemic besides calling it a strong weapon to delay or stop third wave.

On the occasion, the officers and officials of the different sections including Cultural Unit, Field Publicity Office, Public Relations section and Joint Directorate office organised a covid awareness rally to highlight the importance of the usage of face masks, social distance and vaccination.

During the rally, officers distributed masks among the people and shopkeepers and impressed on them to use safety measures and adopt Covid protocols to save precious lives besides asking them to contribute in stopping the imminent threat of a third wave.


