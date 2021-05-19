JD, Information condoles demise of senior Journalist Gulzar Ahmad

Srinagar: The Department of Information and Public Relations, Kashmir Division on Wednesday held a condolence meeting under the chairmanship of Joint Director, Information, Kashmir,Harris Handoo in his office chamber wherein deep sorrow and grief was expressed over the demise of Senior Journalist Gulzar Ahmad

Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, Resident Editor with Srinagar News, a local Urdu daily, breathed his last at his home in Shoolipora, Budgam on Tuesday.

The Joint Director, officers and officials offered their deepest condolences to the bereaved family, prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the huge loss.

Joint Director and other officers & officials referred to him voice of people for highlighting social and public matters.

The meeting was also attended by Incharge Deputy Director, Information, Kashmir, Mohammad Aslam khan, officials of different sections including PR, Establishment, Field Publicity and Culture.