JCO killed in ongoing Rajouri gunfight: Army

Rajouri An army officer was killed while another soldier was injured in the ongoing encounter that broke out between militants and security forces in Thanamandi area of Rajouri district on Thursday morning, officials said here.

An army spokesperson said that during the encounter in Thanamandi area of Rajouri, one JCO of Rashtriya Rifles suffered bullet injuries.

“The JCO was immediately evacuated to nearest medical facility but later succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

Earlier, an official said that the encounter broke out in Karyote Kalas area, where a cordon and search operation was launched on Wednesday after reports of suspicious movement.

He said that today morning as the forces were zeroing in on the suspected spot, militants fired upon the them, triggering an encounter.

The official said that more reinforcement has been rushed to the spot—(KNO)