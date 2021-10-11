JCO among five soldiers killed in ongoing Poonch encounter: Army

Five soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) were killed in an encounter that is going on in Chamrer forest area of the Surankote area of Poonch district, officials said on Monday.

“Based on intelligence inputs, today morning Indian Army has launched a Corden and Search operation in villages close to DKG in Surankote jurisdiction of district Poonch J&K. The encounter with terrorists is going on. In the ensuing firefight during the ongoing encounter with terrorists, 01 and 04 Jawans of the Indian Army suffered critical injuries. They were evacuated to the nearest medical facility but succumbed to their injuries. The operation is still going on,” an army spokesperson said.

Officials said that security forces suspected an infiltration bid in forests located near Mughal Road in Surankote subdivision.

They said there were reports about the presence of a “group of heavily-armed terrorists in Chamrer forest after they managed to sneak from across the Line of Control (LoC)”.

“Reinforcements were rushed to the area to plug all escape routes to ensure the terrorists are neutralised,” they said.

“Teams of police and Army rushed to the spot after receiving this information and the entire area has been cordoned,” the official said, adding that the firing is going on between two sides.