Kupwara: Three soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) lost their lives after they slipped into a gorge during a regular operation task in Macchil Sector of Kupwara district.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Incident ChinarWarriors in #Machhal Sector. During a regular op task in forward area, a party of 01 JCO & 02 OR slipped into a deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way. Mortal remains of all the three #bravehearts have been retrieved. Further details follow,,” Chinar Crops said in a tweet.

Incident #ChinarWarriors in #Machhal Sector. During a regular op task in forward area, a party of 01 JCO & 02 OR slipped into a deep gorge, when snow on the track gave way. Mortal remains of all the three #bravehearts have been retrieved. Further details follow.@NorthernComd_IA pic.twitter.com/AjULhI33Ne — Chinar Corps🍁 – Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) January 11, 2023