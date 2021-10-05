‘Jazbataan woyuk nott’: Kashmir internet explodes in meme fest after FB, WhatsApp shutdown

Srinagar: Imagine living without your favorite social media platform again!

The internet exploded in a meme fest after a global outage that affected WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. It set hearts racing again among Kashmiris as old memories of lockdown returned to haunt again.

The applications started working on Tuesday morning after the company updated their users about the outage. The only big application working was Twitter.

The online jokes on K-Twitter ranged from poking fun at the frequent internet shutdowns in the valley to lyrics of Kashmiri songs to snide remarks at Mark Zuckerberg to satirical Kashmiri sayings. Here are the best ones!

Senior Journalist Peerzada Ashiq questioned, “Why are we playing online ‘Antakshiri’? The world is not going to end with WhatsApp and Facebook,” he said.

Similarly, Senior Journalist Riyaz Masroor referred to a funny Kashmiri song on a jilted lover’s rant in his tweet.

“Chali Chali Chali me nay che zorat cheyn (Go away, I don’t need you) #facebookdown #WhatsApp,” Masroor tweeted.

Another Twitter user Anmol Kachroo wrote, “How do y’all feel? – Kashmiri. Also, at least you have the internet, Twitter, YouTube, Clubhouse, etc. How about no internet for months?

Shahid Mehraj Shah, a Twitter user, wrote, “For Kashmiris right now, @Twitter is the #BSNL of social media,” he said.

Likewise, Zubair Yousuf, a Twitter user gave a hilarious reply to a tweet that mentioned the 7-billion-dollar loss incurred to Zukerberg due to the outage.

“Saraaf gaenzrawaan Dyaar, atraaf raw’raawan doh (The wealthy count their monies while the idle poor keep staring),” he wrote.

A similar hilarious tweet came from a user, Tweedledee, “Facebook, Instagram ti WhatsApp keyn jazbataan woyuk nott (The emotions of Facebook, Instagram, and Facebook have been played around,” she said.

Meanwhile, post the outage, Facebook and WhatsApp acknowledged the issue on Twitter assuring users that they were working to get things back to normal. “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” Facebook tweeted.

In a statement on Tuesday, Facebook said that a faulty configuration change affected the company’s internal tools and systems, which complicated attempts to resolve the problem.

While Mark Zuckerberg apologized for the outage, the company said: “No evidence that user data was compromised as a result of this downtime”.

This is the second major outage Facebook has experienced. Earlier in March, the services of the platform were down for almost 45 minutes.