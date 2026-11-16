Mumbai : The International Cricket Council on Monday announced that Jay Shah has been reappointed unopposed as its Chairman for a second term of two years to ensure “continuity at a defining moment for the sport”.

The 38-year-old Shah, who served as BCCI secretary before his elevation to the international body, took over in December 2024 and was reappointed during the global body’s Board Meetings that ended here on Sunday.

“The decision reflects the Board’s confidence in Shah’s leadership and provides continuity at a defining moment for the sport, with global expansion, growth in fandom and commercial development central to its strategic roadmap,” the ICC stated.

Cricket is also preparing for its return to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

“I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support,” Shah said in an ICC press release. “Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world,” he added.

Shah had taken over from New Zealand’s Greg Barclay in his first stint at the ICC. Before this, he was also the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) from 2021 to 2024.

“Cricket’s return to the Olympic Games at LA28 presents an extraordinary opportunity to introduce our game to new audiences and inspire a new generation of players and fans,” Shah said.

“I have always believed that cricket’s greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together. With the support of the Board and our Members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come,” he added.

England and Wales Cricket Board Chair, Richard Thompson, said Shah’s reappointment comes at an important time for international cricket.

“Balancing the traditions of our game with the opportunities presented by innovation, new audiences and changing commercial dynamics will be critical in the years ahead.

“I congratulate Jay on his continued appointment and look forward to working with him and fellow Members as we navigate this important next phase for the game,” he said.

ICC Deputy Chair and Zimbabwe Cricket Chair, Tavengwa Mukuhlani, said Shah has demonstrated strong leadership and a clear commitment to bringing Members together.

“His approach recognises that the strength of our sport lies in the collective contribution of all Members and in ensuring that decisions taken at the ICC serve the interests of the global game.”

Similar sentiments were expressed by New Zealand Cricket Director Roger Twose and ICC Associate Member Chair Gurumurthy Palani.(PTI)