Javid Tenga Re-Elected as President of KCCI 

Srinagar: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Monday held its 91st Annual General Meeting (AGM), during which Javid Ahmad Tenga was re-elected as the President of the valley’s premier trade body. The meeting marked the formal announcement of the newly elected office bearers for the 2025–27 term.

The Executive Committee elections were conducted on October 6, resulting in the election of 21 members for a two-year tenure. From among these, six members were chosen as office bearers by the Executive Committee during Monday’s AGM.

As per the official statement, the newly elected KCCI team comprises, Javid Ahmad Tenga as President, Umar Nazir Tibetbaqal as Senior Vice President. Farooq Amin as Junior Vice President, Faiz Ahmad Bakshi as Secretary General, Akib Chaya as Joint Secretary General and Amir Guna as Treasurer.

Speaking on the occasion, President Javid Tenga expressed gratitude to the members of the Chamber for reposing their faith in his leadership once again. He reiterated KCCI’s commitment to promoting trade, tourism, handicrafts, and industry in Kashmir and assured that the new team would work collectively to address the challenges faced by the business community.

The AGM also reviewed the Chamber’s performance over the past term and discussed key issues including economic recovery, business environment improvement, and coordination with government departments for trade facilitation.

Senior members of KCCI congratulated the newly elected office bearers and expressed hope that the team will continue its efforts to strengthen the institution’s role as the voice of Kashmir’s business fraternity.

The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, one of the oldest trade organizations in the region, has been instrumental in representing business interests and contributing to the economic discourse of Jammu and Kashmir since its inception. [KNT]