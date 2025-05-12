Jasprit Bumrah Withdraws From India Test Captaincy Race: Report

Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly ruled himself out of contention for India’s Test captaincy following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the format, Sky Sports News reported. Despite being a strong candidate, Bumrah cited workload management as the reason, telling selectors he cannot commit to playing all five Tests in long series like the upcoming one against England.

With Bumrah stepping aside, selectors are now weighing their options between Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. The one not chosen as captain is expected to be named vice-captain. An official announcement, along with the squad for the England series, is likely by May 24.

In another significant development, Virat Kohli has reportedly informed the BCCI of his intent to retire from Test cricket ahead of the England series. Sky Sports News claims Kohli conveyed his decision to chief selector Ajit Agarkar in April. Although the BCCI hasn’t made a public statement, they haven’t denied the report either.

Plans for a follow-up meeting with Kohli are reportedly in limbo due to escalating tensions at the India-Pakistan border, with the government advising against inter-city travel.