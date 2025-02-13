JAMMU, FEBRUARY 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated Jashn-e-Jammu Kashmir, a celebration of new hope in Naya J&K, at Abhinav Theatre here.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor appreciated the collaborative endeavor of the J&K Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages and the Jammu Kashmir Artists Association.

“Jashn-e-Jammu Kashmir is an occasion to recall our rich folk culture, which is a source of pride for the nation and strengthens the ideals of Unity in Diversity. Around 350 artists participating in this event represent different arts, a variety of folk dances and expressions which reflect the soft power of India and its ancient civilization,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Speaking on the extraordinary journey of Jammu Kashmir over the past few years, the Lieutenant Governor said the UT Government, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, is working with the resolve of ‘Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi’.

It is a matter of pride that, on the one hand, industries and infrastructural development have reached new heights, while on the other, J&K has witnessed the revival of art and culture, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor underlined that the artists of Jammu Kashmir have strengthened the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ through various forms of art, folk music, theatre, cinema, and literature.

“I want our gifted artists to play a leading role in nurturing the society. The artists provide new perspectives to the citizens and energize social progress. To maintain the pace of development, teachers, scientists, and artists must work together and serve the nation,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also reiterated the commitment of the administration towards the welfare of artists and their families.

He commended the contribution of the J&K Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages in transforming Abhinav Theater into a center of cultural and artistic activities.

Speaking on the peaceful conduct of Parliamentary and Legislative Assembly elections in J&K, the Lieutenant Governor said there was no rigging or repolling during the recent elections.

Many anticipated violence and loss of life, but not even a single stone-pelting incident was reported, he said.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor felicitated various artists for their valuable contributions in the field of art and culture.

K. Ramesh Kumar, Commissioner Secretary Culture Department; Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Harvinder Kour, Secretary JKAACL; Gulzar Ahmed Bhat, Chairman, J&K Artists Association, senior officials, artists, youth, and prominent citizens from all walks of life were present.