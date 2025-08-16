Janmashtami celebrated at Shri Narsingh Dham

SAMBA, AUGUST 16: Shri Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated with devotion and traditional spirit at Shri Narsingh Dham Temple, Ghagwal, attracting thousands of devotees from across the district and adjoining areas.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Samba, Ayushi Sudan visited the shrine, offered prayers and paid obeisance. She interacted with devotees, temple priests and the management committee and also reviewed the facilities available for pilgrims. The Deputy Commissioner conveyed greetings to the people and prayed for peace, prosperity and harmony in the district.

She was accompanied by SDM Ghagwal, Kawaljit Singh Bali along with other officers and officials of the district administration.

The temple premises were decorated with illuminations and long queues of devotees were witnessed since morning. Cultural and devotional activities, including bhajans and kirtans were organised to enhance the spiritual atmosphere. The district administration made special arrangements for security, sanitation, traffic regulation and medical facilities to ensure smooth conduct of the celebrations.