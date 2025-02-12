Srinagar, February 12: The Pir Panjal Forest Division has launched the Jan Van Abhiyan, an outreach program designed to engage tribal community and other traditional forest dwellers in forest conservation efforts. The initiative began with a community meeting in Brenwar, Budgam district.

Syed Wasim Gul, Divisional Forest Officer Pirpanjal Forest Division, on the occasion stated that the program aims to recognize the crucial role that forest fringe communities play in conservation.

To understand their needs and challenges, the department contemplates to create more effective and collaborative conservation strategies.

Accordingly, DFO said community meetings will be conducted in all forest fringe villages within the Budgam district. The feedback gathered during these meetings will be used to develop an action plan to ensure the success of the community conservation program.