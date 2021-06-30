‘Jammu’s envy Kashmir’s pride’: Valley takes lead in completing dev projects under B2V programme

Srinagar: The Kashmir Valley has taken a lead in completing the developmental projects sanctioned and approved during the Back to Village (B2V) programme.

Of the total 2177 projects, 1263 have been completed in the valley during 2020-21.

According to the data released by the finance department, a total number of 2177 projects have been completed in Jammu and Kashmir during the previous financial year. Expenditure to the tune of Rs 3695.40 lakh was incurred to complete the projects,

The government had made Rs 4817.47 lakhs available for the completion of projects under the programme during the last financial year.

Barring Reasi (Rs 137.35lakhs), all other districts were allotted nearly Rs 250 lakhs for the completion of the projects.

In Kashmir, five districts have completed more than 100 projects during the last financial year, while only two districts of Jammu province have completed over 100 projects under B2V.

These five districts of Kashmir include are Ganderbal (130 projects), Kupwara (141), Budgam (193), Pulwama (356), and Bandipore (123 projects).

While Pulwama completed maximum projects under the programme, Baramulla has reported the least progress. Only 33 projects were completed in the district under B2V. According to the figures, 86 projects have been completed in Shopian, 46 in Anantnag and 83 in Kulgam.

In the Jammu division, Udhampur and Kathua have crossed the 100 project mark. In Udhmapur, 146 projects have been completed at a cost of Rs 250 lakhs followed by 121 projects in Kathua.

Ninety-seven projects each were completed in Jammu and Samba districts. Besides, 24 projects were completed in Ramban, 89 in Reasi, 77 in Rajouri, 93 in Poonch, 80 in Kishtwar and 90 in Doda.

The B2V was the first of its kind initiative where 4189 officers covered 4621 Panchayats in three phases to reach out to people at the grassroots level. Started in 2019, the objective was to empower people in far-flung areas.

On Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released an e-compendium of 2177 projects completed under the Back to Village (B2V) programme during 2020-21.

A senior government official said that the back to village programs have proved to be successful in resolving the grievances of people living in rural areas. “The rest of the works, which have been enlisted and notified in the third phase of B2V will also be taken,” he said.