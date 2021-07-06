Jammu’s busy Janipur-Amphalla road to be renamed after Syama Prasad Mukherjee

Jammu: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Jammu Municipal Corporation has decided to rename the Jammu city’s busy Janipur-Amphalla road after Syama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of Bharatiya Jan Sangh to pay tributes to him on his birth anniversary..

As per an invitation, JMC Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta along with Surinder Sharma corporator of Ward Number 38 Janipur will rename the Janipur – Amphalla road after Syama Prasad Mukherjee.

The invitation reads that the function will be held at 12 noon opposite Janipur police station today,

Pertinently, this is not first time that BJP led JMC has renamed city’s main landmarks or roads.

Earlier, JMC renamed historic City Chowk, the commercial hub in old Jammu, as ‘Bharat Mata Chowk’, Circular Road Chowk as ‘Atal Ji Chowk’, Bahu Lochan Chowk near Gandola site Bahu Fort.

The renaming of the chowk drew mixed reactions from the people with most of them welcoming the decision, while urging the JMC to focus more on development and cleanliness rather than changing names—(KNO)